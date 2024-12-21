Think Sattu is desi protein powder? Nutritionist reveals the shocking reality of popular protein alternatives

Protein is integral to a balanced diet. It makes the diet more effective. However, many Indians who are vegetarians find it challenging to incorporate enough protein into their diet, often mistakenly assuming that certain common foods are rich in protein when they may not be. Sattu drink is deemed to be high in protein as it is made from roasted grains, but it's actual protein contribution will actually shock you. (Instagram)

Mohita Mascarenhas, a nutritionist and weight loss coach, explains how many Indians believe certain foods, like sattu, dal, chia seeds, and a few other sources are high in protein when in reality, they contain only very minimal amounts of protein. They don’t meet our daily protein requirements.

Here are the foods she listed:

Dal

Dal is very common in Indian plates. (Shutterstock)

Dal or pulses is a staple in Indian cuisine, found on nearly every plate, and is often assumed to provide sufficient protein. But Mohita highlighted the actual protein contribution of dal. She said, “Most Indians believe that one katori (bowl) dal is good enough to meet their requirements, but one katori doesn't have more than four to five gms of protein.”

Sattu

The nutritionist revealed that it is the same for the beloved Sattu. Sattu is frequently consumed among Indians. It is prepared from dry roasted grains and is also called roasted gram flour. Many, as per the nutritionist, regard it as a protein powder, overestimating its nutritional capacity. She said, “Everyone seems to think it is some sort of a protein powder when one glass of sattu doesn't have more than five to seven grams of protein.”

Mushroom

Mushrooms seem like a go-to protein source for vegetarians. But this is a flawed misconception. Mohita addressed this and highlighted that vegetables are not good protein sources as 100-gram mushrooms contain only a meagre 3-gram protein.

Peanut butter

Peanut butter contains more fat than protein. (Shutterstock)

Peanut butter is a popular choice to increase protein intake. The nutritionist burst this bubble, too, as she explained the nutritional value of peanut butter and reminded her followers that both peanut butter and peanuts are better sources of fat than protein. She said, “2 tablespoons of peanut butter will give you about 200 grams of calories and 10 grams of protein.”

Almonds

Some may munch on almonds, thinking they are bulking on their daily protein requirement. But it’s doing more harm than good, as the nutritionist explained, they are better sources of fat than protein.

Quinoa and millet

Quinoa and millet are also popular health-friendly options that are on the rise, and people are embracing them extensively. But are they protein-rich? Looks like the story is the same old. Mohita revealed that Quinoa and millet contain the same amount of protein as wheat, which is about 13 grams per 100 grams when uncooked. So, in terms of protein, it’s not much of an upgrade from wheat.

Protein bars

Protein bars generally claim to cater to protein needs. But this, too, falls short as the reality is much different. The nutritionist reminded that protein bars have more sugar than protein. She instead recommended protein powder in place of protein bars.

Chia seed

Chia seed is a superfood and is rich in nutrients like antioxidants, but what about protein? Mohita elaborated that two tablespoons of raw chai seed have 4 grams of protein.

The nutritionist concluded that while these foods do have small amounts of proteins, they should not be the only protein source as they are not sufficient.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.