Is Ranveer Singh's protein food brand even healthy? Nutritionist says she's ‘shocked’ by the ingredients

If you are on a weight loss journey, you know that protein is really important. Failing to consume protein can hinder muscle growth and your fitness progress. But if you depend on protein bars to curb your hangry attitude amid your hectic schedule, certified fitness and nutrition coach Shitija warns that your go-to healthy bar might actually not be the best choice for your snacking needs. Also read | How to burn belly fat fast: Nutritionist shares her top 5 tips for flat stomach Certified fitness and nutrition coach Shitija warns against blindly following celebs' and buying so-called healthy snack bars. (Instagram/ Ranveer Singh and Fit Chef)

Shitija, who shares health and fitness tips and tricks on her Instagram account, Fit Chef, recently indirectly slammed Ranveer Singh's protein food and supplements brand, SuperYou. Although she did not take names, she warned people against blindly following what celebs promote as healthy food, as a blurred image of Ranveer promoting SuperYou was superimposed in the backdrop alongside the item's ingredients listed on the packaging.

Check out her post:

'Do not buy everything that he sells'

In a post titled 'Stop buying food without reading labels', Shitija said, “So, I am going to share something truly shocking but also something that I always say. When you see a product that looks really good, the packaging is really great… I came across this one on Instagram. And what was more? It was being promoted by a massive Bollywood celebrity who looks so good that you just want to buy everything that he sells.”

“But you do not buy everything that he sells! Rather, you turn the product around, and you actually see the packaging. I am shocked at the kind of ingredients that have gone into it. Every chemical that you can imagine is in this product,” she added before she took her followers through ‘some of these ingredients that she is totally uncool with’.

‘Be smart and learn to read your labels’

“Like edible vegetable fats that are hydrogenated. There are, of course, emulsifiers; there is also vegetable oil. It also says wheat flour but in the bracket it says maida. It has stabilizers, it has artificial flavouring, it has artificial colouring. I mean they have literally left nothing out. What truly shocks me is that we don't do our due diligence. We just believe a celebrity and we decide to put this in our body. Guys, be smart and learn to read your labels. Just because it says it has X amount of protein and just because it looks good and the person selling it looks good, don't go and buy it,” she concluded.

‘Don’t fall for marketing hype’

According to Shitija, you should 'think twice before you snack'. She also said in her post, “Not all ‘healthy’ snacks are created equal. Those protein bars and trendy health foods? They’re often packed with hidden ingredients that could be harming your body— even the ones your favorite celebrity swear by. Your health is non-negotiable. Don’t fall for marketing hype.” She says you should learn to: “Read nutrition labels, understand ingredient lists and make informed dietary choices.”

More about the brand

Recently, it was reported that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has acquired a 50 percent stake in the protein food and supplements brand SuperYou for an undisclosed amount. The company was co-founded with Nikunj Biyani. Ranveer will be actively involved in the company’s operations as the co-founder, with the aim of opening it up to a wider audience. The company said in a statement that the products will be made using fermented yeast protein technology, and ads featuring the actor have been promoted on his social media handles.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.