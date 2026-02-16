Longevity doctor reveals why strength training should be every woman’s go-to workout for a healthier future

Every weight loss goal has a purpose. Sometimes it is about shedding excess weight that places someone in the overweight or obese category. Other times, the focus is on building endurance or getting toned. Often, these goals overlap.



There is another objective that frequently flies under the radar: longevity. Most people associate ageing well with skincare products like retinol, but many overlook one of the most fundamental pillars of graceful ageing: exercising well. While not every workout supports longevity, choosing the right type is important to stay healthy in the long run.

And for context, longevity does not mean simply living longer or appearing youthful. It means living healthier, so that the golden years of life are not weighed down by lifestyle-driven comorbidities.

Dr Vassily Eliopoulos - a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass, shared in a February 16 Instagram post about which is the best exercise for longevity. He named strength training exercises, calling them non-negotiable for women, especially.

“If you choose only one exercise this year for longevity, make it strength training," he noted.