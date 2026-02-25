Should women lift weights? 5 reasons why strength training is non-negotiable

There's a misconception that lifting weights is associated with men, that it is hardcore and macho, while women's workouts are generally limited to ‘lighter’ exercises like yoga or Pilates, or focused on burning fat and doing cardio. While there is nothing wrong with these, the ideas that strength training is exclusively for men and that it is only for growing muscles are wrong. Strength training helps build muscle mass. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Time and again, experts have emphasised the importance of strength training for women. It is not just about looking buff; strength training supports many vital bodily functions and helps counter various lifestyle diseases, too.



HT Lifestyle connected with Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness India, who asserted that the narrative of ‘weights are best left to men’ is outdated and that, in reality, strength training is essential for women's health as it supports long-term health. “Strength training builds resilience in ways no other form of exercise can,” he emphasised one profound advantage.

1. Builds real and functional strength The first benefit is that strength training improves functional strength. What is functional strength? It is the kind of strength you require to perform everyday activities, whether it is carrying groceries or getting up from a chair. The fitness expert mentioned that the functional strength improves because of the training, which enhances joint and movement efficiency, while reducing fatigue.

2. Supports hormonal and metabolic health Beyond physical strength, physiological systems are also expected to improve. Explaining the impact on hormonal and metabolic health, the coach reminded that muscle tissue plays an instrumental role in regulating metabolism. For the uninformed, metabolism is the internal process of converting food and drinks into energy while also burning calories.

Women's physiology differs, and accordingly, muscle mass also varies with their reproductive health. Kushal elaborated, “ As women age, especially after their thirties, muscle mass naturally declines. Strength training helps preserve lean muscle, which keeps metabolism active and supports better blood sugar control.”

It is particularly beneficial for women dealing with conditions such as PCOS or insulin resistance.