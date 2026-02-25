Should women lift weights? 5 reasons why strength training is non-negotiable
From better hormonal health to improved bone density, know why women should not shy away from lifting.
There's a misconception that lifting weights is associated with men, that it is hardcore and macho, while women's workouts are generally limited to ‘lighter’ exercises like yoga or Pilates, or focused on burning fat and doing cardio. While there is nothing wrong with these, the ideas that strength training is exclusively for men and that it is only for growing muscles are wrong.
Time and again, experts have emphasised the importance of strength training for women. It is not just about looking buff; strength training supports many vital bodily functions and helps counter various lifestyle diseases, too.
HT Lifestyle connected with Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness India, who asserted that the narrative of ‘weights are best left to men’ is outdated and that, in reality, strength training is essential for women's health as it supports long-term health. “Strength training builds resilience in ways no other form of exercise can,” he emphasised one profound advantage.
1. Builds real and functional strength
The first benefit is that strength training improves functional strength. What is functional strength? It is the kind of strength you require to perform everyday activities, whether it is carrying groceries or getting up from a chair. The fitness expert mentioned that the functional strength improves because of the training, which enhances joint and movement efficiency, while reducing fatigue.
2. Supports hormonal and metabolic health
Beyond physical strength, physiological systems are also expected to improve. Explaining the impact on hormonal and metabolic health, the coach reminded that muscle tissue plays an instrumental role in regulating metabolism. For the uninformed, metabolism is the internal process of converting food and drinks into energy while also burning calories.
Women's physiology differs, and accordingly, muscle mass also varies with their reproductive health. Kushal elaborated, “ As women age, especially after their thirties, muscle mass naturally declines. Strength training helps preserve lean muscle, which keeps metabolism active and supports better blood sugar control.”
He identifiedthese twotypes of women who may benefit mostfrom strength training: women with PCOSor insulin resistance.
It is particularly beneficial for women dealing with conditions such as PCOS or insulin resistance.
3. Protects bone density
Women have an inherent predisposition to certain ailments. The performance expert mentioned osteoporosis to be one of them, particularly after menopause. But strength training acts as a ‘protective buffer.’ How? He clarified, “Weight-bearing exercises stimulate bone growth and slow down mineral loss.”
4. Enhances body composition instead of bulking you up
One big fear that keeps women away from strength training is that they may appear bulky with all the excessive muscle gain. But the truth is far from that.
“Women do not produce enough testosterone to ‘bulk up’ easily. What strength training does is improve muscle tone, reduce fat percentage, and create a firmer, stronger physique,” Kushal debunked the misconception.
You may have a toned, firm physique as your fitness goal. Strength training supports this goal as it helps you to achieve a toned, balanced physique.
5. Improves mental resilience and confidence
The last reason is a better mindset. Strength training is empowering. “Strength training teaches discipline, patience and self-belief. It reduces stress, improves mood and creates a sense of capability that extends beyond the gym,” Kushal said. This means a psychological shift occurs when a woman lifts heavier than she thought she could. The misconceptions may be holding her back, but once she gets to do it, with better mental resilience, her daily functioning also gets better.
Routine: The recommended frequency and intensity, as per the performance expert: Two to three well-structured sessions a week guided by proper technique and progressive overload
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
