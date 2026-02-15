Want better heart health? Yoga expert shares 5 simple asanas that support cardiovascular wellness
Improve your lifestyle by adding yoga asanas to your routine and see the benefits work out for you in real time.
Incorporating healthy habits into your lifestyle that support heart health is essential. The thing about lifestyle habits is that they may not seem significant on their own, but over time, their effects add up and can have a powerful impact.
Yoga is one such practice that deserves a place in your daily routine, and for good reasons. Lifestyle habits are usually associated with big picture impacts, but for yoga, the effects can be felt in real time as well.
A study published in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Medicine in January 2025 revealed that a single 30-minute yoga session significantly reduces resting heart rate and blood pressure in healthy adults when compared to passive adults.
Why not make yoga sessions even more productive? While yoga in itself stands out for its positive effects, many of which can be felt almost immediately, including improved circulation and better breathing patterns, choosing the right poses can further enhance the value of each session.
To get clarity on which yoga asanas one can do, we reached out to Divya Rolla, Yoga expert at Cult.
“As a yoga teacher and practitioner who has watched thousands of bodies breathe, strain, soften, and transform, Yoga is not the opposite of cardiovascular training. It is its intelligent partner,” she reminded.
It shows that yoga can complement cardiovascular workouts. They work well together.
“Through precise alignment, intelligent sequencing, and mindful breathing, we improve circulation, regulate blood pressure, and strengthen the cardiovascular system without strain. The heart thrives not only on movement, but on balance, between effort and ease," Divya elaborated.
The yoga expert shared these asanas, as well as why they help you and how to do them:
1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
Why:
- Improves posture, optimises breathing capacity, and enhances circulation.
- This foundational pose teaches efficient alignment, allowing the heart and lungs to function optimally.
How to practice:
- Stand with feet together, weight evenly distributed.
- Lift kneecaps and engage thighs.
- Lengthen the spine, roll shoulders back.
- Keep your chin parallel to the floor and breathe deeply for 5–8 breaths.
2. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)
Why:
- Enhances blood flow, mildly elevates the heart rate, and improves vascular tone.
- This semi-inversion refreshes the heart without overexertion.
How to practice:
- From hands and knees, tuck toes under.
- Lift hips up and back, straightening legs as comfortably.
- Press palms firmly and lengthen the spine.
- Stay for 30–60 seconds with steady breathing.
3. Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose)
Why:
- Expands the chest, improves circulation, and strengthens the legs.
- The expansive chest opening supports better oxygen exchange.
How to practice:
- Stand with feet wide apart.
- Turn right foot out 90 degrees.
- Extend arms sideways and reach right hand to the shin or block.
- Open the chest and gaze upward.
- Hold for 5–8 breaths and switch sides.
4. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose – supported)
Why:
- Gently stimulates the heart and improves venous return.
- Supported backbends calm the nervous system while improving circulation.
How to practice:
- Lie on your back, knees bent, feet hip-width apart.
- Lift hips and place a yoga block under the sacrum.
- Relax your shoulders and broaden your chest.
- Stay for 1–2 minutes with slow breathing.
5. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)
Why:
- Reduces blood pressure, improves circulation, and deeply restores the heart.
How to practice:
- Sit sideways near a wall.
- Swing legs up as you lie back.
- Arms relaxed by your sides.
- Stay for 3–5 minutes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
