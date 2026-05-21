India’s hottest district stays over 48°C for fourth straight day, residents call it ‘Agni Pariksha’

Banda has continued to top the country's temperature charts over the past few days, recording temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius for almost a week.

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According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ), the district recorded a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh and much of north India remained in the grip of severe heatwave conditions on Thursday, as Banda district continued to be the hottest place in the country for the fourth consecutive day.

"Key reasons include direct sunlight due to proximity to the Tropic of Cancer, clear skies, plateau terrain with low soil moisture, drying rivers, deforestation, and mining," meteorologist Dr Dinesh told ANI.

A severe heatwave red alert has been issued across the state for the next three days, followed by an orange alert for the period after that. A warning for 'warm nights' has also been issued, Lucknow Met office director Manish R Ranalkar had earlier told HT.

‘Agni Pariksha’ for Banda Residents in Banda were seen trying to get relief from the intense heat by drinking water and consuming sherbet from roadside stalls.

Local resident Puneet Saxena said deforestation and illegal mining had contributed to rising temperatures in the district. He called it an “Agni Pariksha” for the district's residents.

"It is scorching hot in Banda right now. It is a sort of 'Agni Pariksha' for Banda residents. I believe the reason for this rise in temperature is trees being cut down and illegal mining. Stone and sand mafia operate here," he told ANI.