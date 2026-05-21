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Intense heat, warm nights with no respite: What's driving the extreme heatwave in India

While sunset usually brings some relief, this year, the night time temperatures also remain high.

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:50 pm IST
Written by Danita Yadav
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An intense spell of heat continues to grip India, with the national capital sweltering and temperatures near the 45 degrees Celsius mark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert that remains active for northwest and central India.

An orange alert remains active for large parts of northwest and central India for heatwave conditions (Keshav Singh/HT)

While India experiences extreme heat every year during April and May, this year the heat seems worse than before.

Also Read | India’s hottest district shuts at 10 am as mercury breaches 48 degrees Celsius mark

The heat pattern over northwest, central India and parts of Pakistan naturally witnesses extreme heat due to high solar radiation, dry winds and low soil moisture. However, what remains concerning this year is the limited nighttime cooling.

While sunset usually brings some relief, this year, the temperatures remain high, with IMD reporting 31.9 as the minimum temperature at Delhi's Safdarjung station.

What is behind the heatwave in India?

This happens due to the infrastructure - concrete roads, asphalt and brick buildings. Dense construction and structures like this tend to soak up the Sun's heat and energy, then release it at night, which is why India is experiencing warm nights these days.

Furthermore, climate change and global warming continue to influence the weather, and the country's increased pollution further traps the heat.

Meanwhile, in rural spaces, forest fires and barren landscapes increase surface heating.

IMD warns of large-scale heatwaves

The IMD has predicted large-scale heatwaves across northwest and central India. Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and central Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh until May 24, HT reported earlier.

“We are not expecting any weather system to bring rain immediately. We can expect severe, large-scale heat waves over Uttar Pradesh. Over surrounding areas also we can expect scattered heat waves. People should be prepared and take necessary precautions,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

An orange alert remains active for large parts of northwest and central India.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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