Beat the heat with this tangy mango cucumber crunch salad recipe that’s fresh, light, and perfect for summer detox days

Here are the ingredients required to make a mango cucumber salad at home:

Kiran Kukreja, a nutritionist, in an Instagram post dated May 22, 2026, shared a super-refreshing mango-cucumber crunch salad recipe that will be perfectly delicious in this heat. It’s tangy, crunchy, chatpata, and actually filling too. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Summers not only annoy us with heat but also affect our digestion . Whether you want to stay healthy or are tired of eating those clichéd meals that feel tasteless or too heavy in this scorching heat, this salad recipe is for you.

Dressing Here are the ingredients you will need for dressing:

One tbsp of apple cider vinegar

One tsp black pepper powder

One tsp jeera powder

One pinch of oregano

Salt to taste

Method Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, then add the dressing.

Your mixed cucumber salad is ready to be served. You can enjoy this salad for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner. You can try this recipe on days when you don’t feel like cooking anything heavy.

Benefits of salad Salad is one of the best meals that you can add to your diet. It promotes weight management, boosts digestion, and fights chronic inflammation. It is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from raw vegetables and leafy greens. Moreover, salads fill nutritional gaps while keeping you hydrated and full.

The best part is that salads are low in calories and high in dietary fibre, which keeps the stomach full for longer and naturally reduces calorie intake. Moreover, the high insoluble fibre content in greens and vegetables (such as carrots and cucumbers) helps prevent constipation and promotes healthy gut bacteria.

Eating a salad as a starter allows your body to absorb essential antioxidants and vitamins, while leafy greens are rich in natural nitrates that convert to nitric oxide, helping to relax blood vessels, improve blood flow, and support healthy blood pressure. Salads are also rich in vitamins A, C, and K. They help combat oxidative stress, support a strong immune system, and promote healthy skin and hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.