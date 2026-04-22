Struggling with migraines? Neurologist ranks migraine hacks from 1 to 10: Here's what actually works and what doesn't

Dr Elie Sader, a double board-certified neurologist and pain medicine specialist, has rated a range of popular migraine hacks on a scale of one to ten, based on how effective they are in actually relieving pain . In an Instagram video shared on April 17, the neurologist states, “Some of these will help. Some are straight-up useless. Stop wasting time on migraine ‘hacks’ that don’t work. Let’s rank them honestly.”

Migraines can be intensely debilitating, and when summer heatwaves hit, the pounding pain, sensitivity, and fatigue can feel even harder to manage. In search of quick relief, many people turn to viral “hacks” circulating online – but not all of them live up to the hype. While some remedies may offer genuine relief, others are ineffective at best and misleading at worst. So how do you separate what actually works from what doesn’t? That’s exactly what this expert-backed breakdown aims to uncover.

Salt under tongue: Zero According to Dr Sader, placing a pinch of salt under your tongue during a migraine attack has no scientific backing – and he rates the hack a firm zero out of ten for effectiveness. He emphasises that salt – whether mineral or regular table salt – does not play any role in treating or relieving migraines.

The neurologist points out, “I wish it were that easy, but salt has no role to play in migraine. A pinch of salt, whether table salt or mineral salt, is not going to cut it.”

Ice or cold cap: Eight Dr Sader rates this method an eight out of ten, noting that it proves effective for many patients. Applying ice or using a cold cap during a migraine attack can help through vasoconstriction – narrowing the blood vessels – as well as aiding temperature regulation. However, he cautions that while relief can be noticeable, it is often temporary and short-lived.

He explains, “This works for a lot of patients, though the benefit is short-lived – usually half an hour to an hour. It works by vasoconstricting the blood vessels and activating temperature-sensitive ion channels.”

Daith piercing: Three Dr Sader gives this method a three out of ten, explaining that it’s often claimed to work by stimulating the vagus nerve – but there’s no robust, large-scale evidence to support it. He cautions that the hack is largely overhyped and may even carry a risk of infection.

The neurologist explains, “Supposedly, it works by tickling the vagus nerve, but there are no large-scale studies on it. It is definitely overhyped and carries a high rate of complications, such as infection.”

Eyebrow hair clip: Five According to the neurologist, this method works via the Gate Control Theory of Pain at the level of the supraorbital nerve. He rates it a five out of ten, noting that while it may offer some relief for those experiencing frontal headaches, its overall effectiveness is limited.

Dr Sader notes, “This works via gate theory at the level of the supraorbital nerve – a branch of the trigeminal nerve. It might work for some people with frontal headaches, but you shouldn't get your hopes up.”

Fries and Diet Coke: Seven Pairing a large glass of Diet Coke with some fries may offer relief for some people during a migraine, thanks to the quick hit of caffeine combined with easily digestible carbohydrates. This combination can provide a rapid energy boost – especially since fasting or low blood sugar is a well-known trigger for migraine attacks. Dr Sader highlights, “The caffeine and carbohydrates help because fasting is a well-known trigger for migraine.”

Feet soaked in water: Four The neurologist rates this a four out of ten. In theory, it’s believed to work by dilating blood vessels in the lower body to redirect blood flow away from the brain. However, Dr Sader emphasises that there is no solid evidence to support its effectiveness. He explains, “Theoretically, this works by dilating blood vessels in the lower body to shunt blood away from the brain. In reality, there is no evidence for it.”

Peppermint oil: Six The neurologist notes that peppermint oil has demonstrated benefits in managing certain types of headaches and may offer a soothing, cooling effect for some individuals. He explains, “ There are actual clinical trials on this that showed a benefit over a placebo.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.