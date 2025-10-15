Fortis gastroenterologist shares which 1 is better, Diet Coke or normal Coke: 'The lesser evil for your health...'

Diet Coke is often described as a zero-sugar, zero-calorie alternative to regular Coke. It has a crisp, light taste and is a popular choice for those monitoring calorie intake. But is this supposedly healthier carbonated soft drink actually better for you than regular Coke? Also read | UCLA and Harvard trained cardiologist explains if you should give up Diet Coke According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, if you can't quit Coke, it's better to opt for Diet Coke over regular Coke for a slightly healthier choice. (Freepik)

Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Vasant Kunj, took to Instagram on August 29 to share a video in which he compared the consumption of Diet Coke versus regular Coke, highlighting that a single can of the latter contains 39 grams of sugar, or about 10 to 11 teaspoons.

Diet Coke does not have sugar, but it has artificial sweeteners. (Made using Grok AI)

Link to higher risk of type 2 diabetes

He said that drinking regular Coke daily can push the liver toward insulin resistance, with sugary sodas increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes by 26 percent. In the video he posted, Dr Vatsya said in Hindi, “Diet Coke or Normal Coke, which one is better? One can of normal Coke has 39 grams of sugar, which means 10 to 11 spoons of sugar. Every day, one Coke pushes your liver one step closer to insulin resistance. According to Harvard Health, people who drink sugary soda have a 26 percent higher risk of type 2 diabetes.”

Dr Vatsya added that Diet Coke, conversely, contains artificial sweeteners like aspartame instead of sugar, which, despite slightly disturbing the gut microbiome, are calorie-free and do not spike blood sugar. Referencing a 2023 WHO report, he also said that artificial sweeteners are not ideal but are safer than excessive sugar and that Diet Coke is the ‘less harmful’ option if quitting Coke entirely is not possible.

'Diet Coke is less harmful'

He said, “Diet Coke does not have sugar. It has artificial sweeteners, such as Aspartame. Yes, these also slightly disturb the gut microbiome. But these are calorie-free, and blood sugar does not spike. A 2023 WHO report also stated that artificial sweeteners are not ideal, but they are safer than excessive sugar. Quitting Coke is best, but if you cannot quit, then Diet Coke is less harmful. Just don't make that an addiction either.”

Dr Vatsya wrote in his caption, “Diet Coke vs normal Coke: which one is better? One can of normal Coke packs 39 grams of sugar, enough to push your liver towards insulin resistance and raise your type 2 diabetes risk by 26 percent. Diet Coke isn’t perfect either, since it contains artificial sweeteners. But if you must choose between the two, Diet Coke is still the lesser evil for your health.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.