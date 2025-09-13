UCLA and Harvard trained cardiologist explains if you should give up Diet Coke, coffee: Know what is definitely not good

Dr Hafiza Khan, a UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and Harvard-trained cardiologist, in an old Instagram post, discussed whether you should consider reevaluating your consumption of Diet Coke and coffee to promote a healthy heart.

'Caffeine in the form of coffee or tea is fine'

Sharing the 'truth' about ‘water, diet soda, coffee’, she said in an Instagram post on May 12, 2022: “We should drink water⁣. Also truth: up to 400 mg /day of caffeine in the form of coffee or tea is fine even if you have Afib.” AFib, or atrial fibrillation, is a common irregular heartbeat.

Dr Khan added that for some people, who are sensitive, 'coffee can cause an elevation of the natural heart rate' and also extra beats called PVCs (premature ventricular contractions) and PACs (premature atrial contractions).

'Energy drinks are definitely not good'

According to her, “But for most people, coffee and tea are fine⁣. However, caffeine in the form of a soda – probably not the greatest idea⁣. But I love my Diet Coke and I drink 1 can a day. Energy drinks with high sugar and caffeine content are definitely not good.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.