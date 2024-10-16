Dua Lipa's spicy Diet Coke: The viral trend everyone's talking about

Dua Lipa has stirred up quite a buzz with her unconventional take on Diet Coke. In a recent video, the pop star combines the classic soda with pickle juice and pickled jalapeños while dining at a restaurant in Texas, sparking a viral trend that has fans both intrigued and puzzled. The pop star combines the classic soda with pickle juice and pickled jalapeños while dining at a restaurant in Texas, sparking a viral trend that has fans both intrigued and puzzled.





In her video, Dua’s confident preparation hints she might be familiar with this concoction. She shares sips with her dining companions, who react with a mix of surprise and hesitation. Chef Gordon Ramsay even joined in, filming his own reaction, which included an exaggerated spit take, warning Dua about potential harm to her vocal cords.



How to make dua's drink?

To recreate Dua's drink, start with a glass of Diet Coke over ice. Then, add a tablespoon or so of pickle juice and jalapeño juice, followed by a few slices of pickles and jalapeños for garnish. Though it sounds odd, pickle juice is often used in cocktails like Bloody Marys and is known for its electrolytic benefits, making it a popular choice for those needing hydration.

How does it taste like?

So, what does this spicy Diet Coke really taste like? Reactions vary. Some find it a zesty twist on soda, while others are left scratching their heads. Many users shared their experiences, with one commenter saying, “It’s surprisingly refreshing!” while another admitted, “I thought it would be gross, but I kind of love it!



Is Dua Lipa’s drink similar to other dirty soda recipes?



Dua’s spicy Diet Coke fits right into the “dirty soda” trend, popularized by the TV show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and other influencers. Dirty soda is essentially soda cocktails, where sodas are spruced up with syrups or creamers to elevate the flavor. However, Dua’s version seems more like a quirky hangover remedy or a fun prank for unsuspecting friends than a delicious twist.