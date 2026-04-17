Did you know New Moon rituals may help remove pitra dosha? A Vedic astrologer shares simple remedies to try at home

Amavasya, or the New Moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar, is often considered a spiritually significant time to remember and honour one’s ancestors. Many traditions believe that this phase offers a special opportunity to connect with Pitras (ancestors) and seek their blessings for peace and prosperity at home. Vaisakhi Amavasya rituals to remove pitru dosha. (Unsplash)

According to a vedic astrologer Astro Arun Pandit, explains that Amavasya is believed to be an auspicious time to perform simple rituals dedicated to ancestors. According to him, these rituals are said to help bring harmony and positive energy into the household.

Also Read April New Moon 2026: What message the universe has for each zodiac sign today, as per a tarot reader

Why is Amavasya considered important for ancestors? Amavasya is traditionally linked with remembrance and gratitude towards ancestors. Many spiritual beliefs suggest that performing small acts of prayer or offering on this day may help strengthen the spiritual connection with one’s lineage.

Also Read Why the April New Moon is an auspicious day for meditation and other spiritual practices, explains an enlightened master

Such practices are often associated with seeking ancestral guidance and blessings for family well-being.