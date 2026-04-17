April New Moon 2026: What message the universe has for each zodiac sign today, as per a tarot reader

According to tarot reader and former journalist Parmita Uniyal, this lunar phase may encourage people to reflect on old patterns, release emotional baggage and step into a new chapter with clarity. Here’s what the universe may be signalling for each zodiac sign during this New Moon. Read the April New Moon 2026 predictions by a tarot reader.

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Aries The New Moon encourages emotional release and moving forward with clarity.

“Move on, but not with resentment, but understanding that everything happened for a reason. This New Moon empowers you to step forward and become lighter and clearer, and all set for your next goal”.

Taurus The universe is urging Taurus to take the first step toward their dreams.

“Take the first step. You don’t need to figure out everything at once. Once you begin, the path will unfold, and the rest will fall into place”.

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Gemini The New Moon may be a reminder to let go of doubts and invisible barriers.

“The limitations you feel are not as real as they seem. Release self-doubt and invisible barriers. Once you do, nothing can hold you back from the success that awaits".

Cancer You may be encouraged to focus on emotional well-being and self-care.

“Choose yourself. Your emotional fulfilment begins when you stop seeking it externally and start nurturing it within. Prioritise your own happiness and it will transform everything else".

Leo The universe encourages embracing individuality and confidence.

“Walk your own path. You are meant to stand apart, not blend in. Trust your individuality as this is what will set you apart and create lasting impact".

Virgo Virgo may be guided to reconnect with nature and inner calm during this lunar phase.

“Return to nature: Spend time by yourself, take in fresh air, and follow mindful practices. Reconnect with simple things in life".

Libra The New Moon may highlight the importance of protecting personal peace.

“Choose quality over quantity: Disconnect with those who have repeatedly disappointed you. Protecting your peace is not selfish, it is necessary for your growth".

Scorpio You may be moving closer to their long-held wishes.

“You are moving closer to your wishes. Trust the process and let your transformation lead you to your dreams".

Sagittarius Commitment and persistence may help turn dreams into reality.

“Stay committed to your vision: Put in the effort, stay focused, and trust your journey. Your dreams are within reach. Keep going until they become your reality".

Capricorn You may be encouraged to step forward and share your ideas confidently.

“Step forward and speak up: This is your time to make an impact. Share your ideas, take initiative, and trust your intuition".

Aquarius The universe highlights the importance of trusting one’s unique path.

“Walk alone and trust your path even if it looks different from everyone else’s".

Pisces Pisces may be guided to trust their intuition and move forward with faith.

“Leap forward with faith. Trust your intuition without hesitation. The path ahead is divinely guided".