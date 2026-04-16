The April New Moon may bring major transformations for zodiac signs, says a tarot reader and former journalist

The April New Moon falling on April 17, 2026, according to Time and Date is considered to be the first New Moon in the astrological year. This lunar cycle is expected to bring a moment of reflection, release, and new beginnings. A representative image of a Moon. (Unsplash)

According to tarot reader and former journalist Parmita Uniyal, the first new moon of the astrological year may encourage people to let go of old patterns and move toward a new chapter with clarity and emotional balance. Here’s what she says each zodiac sign may experience during this New Moon.

Also Read Why the April New Moon is an auspicious day for meditation and other spiritual practices, explains an enlightened master

Aries This New Moon may bring a deep emotional reset for you.

There’s a sense of imbalance you have been tolerating for too long, Aries, and now the universe wants you to restore the harmony within yourself. You may have been overgiving without receiving it back or suppressing your truth.

Taurus The New Moon energy may signal the end of a stagnant phase.

According to tarot reader Parmita, the New Moon energy will liberate you from a long period of stagnation marked by overthinking, planning, and waiting. The Universe is pushing you to step out of pause mode and begin exploring your full potential.

Also Read April New Moon 2026: An Oracle reading reveals what each zodiac sign needs to confront right now

Gemini Gemini may experience a shift in mindset and direction during this New Moon.

The New Moon will bring in a great mental and energetic shift for Gemini. The phase of defending your space and hesitating to take the much-needed action is over.

She believes the energy will support clearer thinking and stronger decisions. Once you do, nothing can hold you back from the success that awaits.

Cancer Cancer may face an emotional turning point during this lunar phase.

An emotional turning point for you is about to come this New Moon. As a major chapter of your life concludes, something new and exciting is about to enter your life.

She advises Cancer to focus on self-care and emotional honesty. “Choose yourself. Your emotional fulfilment begins when you stop seeking it externally and start nurturing it within. Prioritise your own happiness, and it will transform everything else.”

Leo The New Moon may spark creativity and ambition.

The New Moon will unravel a surge of creative energies that will catapult you to tremendous success, something that will push you to achieve your dreams.

She also encourages Leo to trust their individuality. “Walk your own path. You are meant to stand apart, not blend in. Trust your individuality, as this is what will set you apart and create lasting impact.”

Virgo Virgo may begin to reflect on habits and routines that impact mental well-being.

This New Moon is set to bring a powerful change in your routines and habits, something that may revive your mental health.

She advises Virgo to reconnect with simplicity. Return to nature: Spend time alone, take in fresh air, and practice mindfulness. Reconnect with simple things in life.

Libra Relationships may take centre stage for Libra during this New Moon.

This New Moon, you will experience a powerful shift in your relationships as you recognise the true face of people around you.

She suggests prioritising peace and meaningful connections. Choose quality over quantity: Disconnect with those who have repeatedly disappointed you. Protecting your peace is not selfish, it is necessary for your growth.

Scorpio You may experience a period of transformation and renewal.

A profound transformation is in store for Scorpios this New Moon, as after a long phase of struggle and constantly proving worth, it's time to step into a space of release and renewal.

She believes this change may guide Scorpio toward long-term dreams. “You are moving closer to your wishes. Trust the process and let your transformation lead you to your dreams.”

Sagittarius Sagittarius may begin to move past confusion and reclaim direction.

“The New Moon is putting an end to all the chaos and confusion you have been going through all this time. Stepping out of uncertainty, you are guided to reclaim your sense of direction,” Uniyal explains.

She encourages commitment to personal goals. “Stay committed to your vision: Put in the effort, stay focused, and trust your journey. Your dreams are within reach. Keep going until they become your reality.”

Capricorn Capricorn may see changes in career or leadership roles during this New Moon.

This New Moon, your career path and leadership journey will see an uncharacteristic change, something that will take you to a more dynamic role.

She adds that this may be a time to step forward confidently. “Step forward and speak up: This is your time to make an impact. Share your ideas, take initiative, and trust your intuition.”

Aquarius The New Moon may push ideas into action.

New Moon is bringing an energy that will push Aquarius to action after a long period of waiting,” predicts Parmita. She believes trusting one’s unique path is key. “Walk alone and trust your path, even if it looks different from everyone else’s.

Pisces You may experience spiritual clarity and emotional lightness during this New Moon.

This New Moon is bringing spiritual awakening and inner clarity for you. You are no longer confused regarding your path as you are being guided to place deeper trust in your intuition.