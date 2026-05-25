Drinking more soda than water this summer? Urologist warns young adults of UTI, kidney stone risks

For a comprehensive understanding of why these problems may be showing up more often and how they can be prevented, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Vikram G D, senior consultant, urology and andrology, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, who explained the everyday habits that you may be following that unknowingly increase UTIs and kidney stone risks.

Why do kidney stones and UTIS happen? Recurrent UTIs and kidney stones may feel like sudden health problems, but rather a culmination of many things you do on a daily basis. Even the doctor cleared this, suggesting how it is not solely about one clear trigger.

“When people think about kidney stones or recurrent UTIs, they often look for a clear reason a specific food, a medical condition, something identifiable. But in many cases, it’s less about a single cause and more about a pattern,” he reiterated about the pattern.

The urologist outlined the pattern:

Long gaps without drinking water

Replacing water with coffee, tea, and carbonated or energy drinks

Regularly holding urine during busy hours

Eating more packaged or high-salt foods than we realise

Ignoring early signs because they seem minor Initially, he explained that these habits may not seem like a big deal. But when you end up repeating the same pattern day after day, over weeks, they quietly begin to shift the body's internal balance.

“Urine becomes more concentrated. Waste products don’t flush out as efficiently. Minerals that should pass easily start to crystallize. Bacteria find conditions that allow them to grow more easily. All of this happens quietly, without immediate warning,” Dr Vikram highlighted, suggesting how it can escalate quickly.