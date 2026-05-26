AIIMS-trained neurologist shares the most common blood pressure mistake that leads to inaccurate readings

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram, is breaking down some of the most common mistakes people make while measuring their blood pressure – errors that can often lead to inaccurate or misleading readings. In an Instagram video shared on May 23, the neurologist highlights, “You have been checking your blood pressure in the wrong way and at the wrong time for years. How can you get an accurate sense of your blood pressure if you are not checking it correctly?”

Monitoring your blood pressure regularly can be an important habit, especially since high blood pressure remains the leading modifiable risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Keeping track of your readings can help you spot changes early and manage your cardiovascular health better. But simply checking it isn’t enough – how and when you measure your blood pressure matters just as much. Taking it incorrectly can result in misleading numbers, causing unnecessary worry or even masking an underlying issue. That’s why understanding the right way to monitor your blood pressure at home is essential.

Most common blood pressure mistake According to Dr Sehrawat, many people may have been checking their blood pressure incorrectly for years without realising it. She explains that one of the most common mistakes is measuring blood pressure during episodes of headache, nervousness, palpitations, or a panic attack. Since these moments can temporarily raise your readings, the numbers may not reflect your actual baseline blood pressure. For a more accurate measurement, she advises checking it when your body is relaxed and at rest.

She notes, “You should not check your blood pressure only when you have symptoms. What people often do is check it when they have a headache, nervousness, palpitations, feel like they are having a panic attack, or feel uneasy. Instead, you must take your blood pressure during your resting phase.”

Ideal time to check blood pressure Dr Sehrawat says there is no single fixed ideal time to check blood pressure, but she recommends taking it during a consistent window – preferably between 8 am and 9 am or 8 pm and 9 pm. She also stresses that for an accurate reading, you should avoid eating, exercising, smoking, or consuming stimulants such as tea or coffee for at least 30 minutes beforehand. If you feel the urge to urinate, emptying your bladder before the measurement is also advised, as even that can influence your blood pressure reading.

The neurologist explains, “While there is no specific ‘ideal’ time written or observed in studies, the window between 8:00 am to 9:00 am and 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm is considered a good time. Whenever you take your blood pressure, ensure that half an hour prior, you have not eaten, exercised, walked or run fast, or smoked. You should also avoid consuming tea, coffee, or any caffeine. Additionally, emptying your bladder if you feel the urge to urinate before sitting down to check your blood pressure will provide a better and more accurate reading. At the very least, keep these factors in mind for your blood pressure monitoring.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.