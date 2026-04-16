AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 3 steps to follow during a panic attack: ‘Sit down somewhere and pay attention to…’

As the modern lifestyle grows increasingly hectic for the average person, panic attacks are becoming a serious mental health concern. The Cleveland Clinic website explains it as a condition that causes sudden, temporary feelings of fear and strong physical reactions in response to ordinary, nonthreatening situations. Panic attacks are sudden and often comes without warning. (Pexel)

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It typically lasts for five to 20 minutes, but in some cases it can last up to an hour. Taking to Instagram on April 15, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, shared three steps to take to mitigate the effects of a panic attack.

“During a panic attack, the body suddenly goes into an intense stress response. The person may feel chest tightness, rapid heartbeat, breathlessness, dizziness, trembling or a feeling that something very bad is about to happen. Many people even feel like they are about to die,” he stated in the caption. “But the important thing to remember is this: a panic attack itself is usually not life-threatening.”