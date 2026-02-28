AIIMS-trained neurologist explains why some people get the urge to eat chalk, soil or paper

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram, is shedding light on why some individuals feel compelled to consume unusual non-food items such as chalk, soil, paper or clay. In an Instagram video shared on February 26, she highlights an eating disorder called Pica, explaining that these seemingly odd cravings often have an underlying medical cause rather than being mere habits or quirks.

Did you ever nibble on chalk as a child, or caught your little one putting soil in their mouth? While it may seem like an odd or harmless childhood habit, the urge to eat non-food items such as chalk or mud is more common than many realise - and it can sometimes point to an underlying medical issue. Health experts say these cravings are not simply behavioural quirks but may be linked to nutritional deficiencies or other health conditions that require attention.

Pica disorder Dr Sehrawat notes that in her clinical practice, she frequently encounters patients who report consuming unusual, non-food substances such as chalk, soil, paper or even clay. She explains that this behaviour is not merely a quirky habit but a recognised eating disorder known as Pica.

The neurologist states, “‘I feel a strong urge to eat soil’, ‘I feel a strong urge to eat chalk’. Many patients come who have a strong urge to eat unusual things, like paper, soil, chalk - all these things. What is the reason for this? We call this Pica.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Pica is a recognised mental health condition and eating disorder characterised by the persistent craving for and consumption of non-food, non-nutritive substances for at least one month. These can include items such as dirt, clay, paint chips or even hair. The condition is often associated with underlying factors such as iron or zinc deficiencies, pregnancy, and certain developmental or mental health disorders.

What is the root cause? According to Dr Sehrawat, iron deficiency is the most common underlying trigger for Pica. She notes that the condition can affect individuals across all age groups - from children and adolescents to adults. If someone begins experiencing unusual cravings for non-food substances, she strongly advises getting their iron levels tested. Should the results indicate a deficiency, increasing dietary iron intake and starting appropriate supplementation under medical guidance is essential to address both the deficiency and the associated symptoms.

The neurologist explains, “A very common cause of Pica is iron deficiency. This is found in children, it's found in adults, and it's found in young people; it can affect any age. If any such symptom occurs, you must increase iron-rich food items in your diet and definitely get your iron levels checked. If it falls into the category of a deficiency, you will definitely have to supplement it.”

How to improve iron levels through diet? Dr Sehrawat advises incorporating iron-rich foods into your daily diet to help restore and maintain healthy iron levels. She recommends options such as dates, raisins, jaggery, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables and iron-fortified cereals. Alongside dietary changes, she emphasises the importance of monitoring iron levels regularly through blood tests, to ensure levels remain within a healthy range.

She states, “You can maintain it through diet. So, what are these iron-rich food items? Dates, raisins, jaggery, nuts and seeds, green leafy vegetables, and fortified cereals - all of these contain iron. So, you should increase the consumption of all of these, and evaluating your iron is very important. If you don't know the cause, you won't be able to fix it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.