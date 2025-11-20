Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about her bulimia; experts decode the eating disorder rabbit hole

On a podcast, the actor revealed she battled bulimia for a year and that it was her co-star, actor Sanya Malhotra, who first recognised the signs. Fatima shared that she has always had a “love-hate” relationship with herself and felt pressured to maintain a certain image. While filming Dangal, she consumed 2,500–3,000 calories daily to gain weight for her role, but when the film ended, she continued eating the same way while training far less, leading to unhealthy habits.

Struggling to eat is a real thing, and it's called an eating disorder. Several people suffer in silence, sometimes not even recognising it and shrugging it off like they are versions of dieting. Recently, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her long struggle with eating disorders, admitting that her relationship with food has often been “toxic.”

Food became her comfort, and she found herself eating continuously for hours. “I’m hating myself because I have no control,” she said.

Her struggle soon swung to the extreme opposite. Fatima revealed she would sometimes starve herself, avoiding stepping out because she feared bingeing again. Reflecting on that period, she admitted she thought about food constantly and had a rigid, unhealthy approach to dieting.

What is an eating disorder anyway? Arpita Kohli, psychologist and counsellor at PSRI Hospital, tells us that eating disorders are complex mental health conditions rooted in emotional distress, body-image struggles, and coping challenges. They are of two types: anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. “Bulimia, especially involves a cycle of binge eating followed by compensatory behaviours such as vomiting, excessive exercise, or misuse of laxatives. These behaviours are driven by guilt, shame, and a perceived loss of control around food,” she says.

How does bulimia affect your body? Bulimia places significant stress on the body because the repeated cycle of bingeing and purging disrupts metabolic stability and electrolyte balance. Over time, recurrent vomiting can erode tooth enamel, irritate the oesophagus, and lead to chronic dehydration.

"One of the most serious risks is low potassium, which can cause dangerous heart arrhythmias. The digestive system also often becomes compromised, resulting in issues such as acid reflux, bloating, constipation, and delayed gastric emptying. I frequently see nutrient deficiencies, irregular menstrual cycles, and chronic fatigue as the body struggles to access consistent nourishment. In severe cases, fluctuating electrolytes can contribute to kidney strain or injury,” explains nutritionist Sukh Sabia at Maccure Hospital.

The role of social media Social media plays a significant role in exacerbating this disorder in our time and age. “Young women often face layered pressures: beauty standards glorifying thinness, social media filters creating unrealistic comparisons, and cultural expectations linking appearance with worth. Industries such as entertainment, fitness, and fashion can deepen these pressures by emphasising body perfection. Academic stress, low self-esteem, and perfectionistic tendencies further contribute to the development or worsening of disordered eating patterns,” she adds.

However, when public figures speak openly about their struggles, it normalises conversations around mental health and breaks long-standing stigma. It encourages others to seek help and promotes a more compassionate, informed society.

Signs to watch out for Obsessive thoughts about food

Secrecy around eating

Frequent dieting

Sudden weight changes and mood swings

Excessive exercising, or using the bathroom immediately after meals

Emotional signs like irritability, withdrawal, or anxiety around meals are equally important and should not be ignored. How to come out of it? Sukh says that recovery is a gradual process, and it’s normal for it to include ups and downs. “Many individuals achieve full recovery with the right combination of support, including therapy, nutrition counselling, medical monitoring, and a compassionate environment. With early intervention and a personalised treatment plan, it’s entirely possible to rebuild a healthy relationship with food and regain emotional and physical stability," she adds.

Nutrition therapy also plays a critical role in recovering from bulimia. It helps restore physical health by addressing nutrient deficiencies, stabilising blood sugar, and re-establishing regular eating patterns.