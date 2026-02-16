AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 3 important blood markers that most people miss: Serum ferritin, fasting insulin, more

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram, has highlighted three crucial blood markers that are frequently overlooked, yet play a significant role in detecting hidden health risks and preventing long-term complications. In an Instagram video shared on January 20, the neurologist explains what these key biomarkers reveal about your body and how imbalances in them can influence overall health and long-term disease risk.

Routine blood tests often focus on basic parameters, but certain specialised markers can offer deeper insight into hidden imbalances long before symptoms become severe. Identifying these biomarkers through simple laboratory tests can help flag underlying nutritional deficiencies , clotting risks, or early metabolic disturbances - allowing for timely intervention and better long-term health outcomes.

Serum homocysteine levels According to Dr Sehrawat, serum homocysteine levels are a key indicator of your body’s clotting tendency. Typically, levels should remain below 15 µmol/L, as noted by Healthline. The neurologist points out that homocysteine levels tend to rise in the presence of a vitamin B12 deficiency.

She explains, “Homocysteine tells you about your clotting tendency. Why does homocysteine increase? It increases when your Vitamin B12 goes down. This is because Vitamin B12 acts as a co-factor in the metabolism of homocysteine. Therefore, a Vitamin B12 deficiency leads to increased homocysteine levels, which leads to an increased clotting tendency. So, it is an important marker in the blood.”

Serum ferritin Ferritin - a vital protein that stores iron within cells - serves as a reliable marker of the body’s iron reserves. It is often the first parameter to decline in iron deficiency, well before overt symptoms emerge or routine blood tests reveal low circulating iron levels. Dr Sehrawat notes that signs such as persistent lethargy, fatigue, breathlessness, hair loss, and dry skin may all point towards depleted ferritin stores, and advises timely testing to detect and address the deficiency early.

She explains, “Things like hair loss and lethargy can also be related to low ferritin. If you have symptoms such as lethargy, fatigue, breathlessness when climbing stairs (while your cardiac workup is normal), and your hair is falling out, you must get your ferritin level checked. Even nail breakage and dry skin are symptoms that can come from low ferritin.”

Fasting insulin levels The neurologist underscores that fasting insulin is a crucial marker of insulin resistance - a metabolic imbalance closely associated with a range of chronic disorders. Elevated fasting insulin levels can signal underlying insulin resistance, a condition that significantly raises the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and heart attacks over time.

Dr Sehrawat stresses, “If your fasting insulin level is high, it indicates early insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is related to metabolic syndrome, which increases your risk of cardiovascular events, heart attacks, and strokes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.