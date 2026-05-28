MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer: Check signs and symptoms of breast cancer

Pankaj Bhadouria, chef and winner of MasterChef India season 1, has shared an Instagram post on her diagnosis of breast cancer. On May 28, she posted an image from a hospital bed, signalling the beginning of her treatment journey. Also read | Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Doctor reveals 5 early breast cancer symptoms women often overlook As Pankaj Bhadouria begins her battle against cancer, her transparency serves as a vital reminder: early screening is not just a medical recommendation — it is a life-saving necessity. (Instagram/ masterchefpankajbhadouria)

In a brief but poignant caption that garnered an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues alike, Pankaj wrote: "I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Need your prayers and support."

Pankaj joins a list of famous women — including actors Hina Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Chhavi Mittal — who have used their platforms to strip away the stigma surrounding breast cancer and highlight the critical nature of early detection. Also read | Hina Khan recalls how a falooda became ‘turning point’ for her on the day of breast cancer diagnosis

Understanding breast cancer Breast cancer remains a primary health concern for women internationally. In a 2018 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Jadhav, consultant of surgical oncology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, at the time, shared that the statistics are a stark reminder of the disease's prevalence.

“Breast cancer accounts for 25 percent of all female cancers diagnosed worldwide. It is the most common cause of cancer death among women, across the globe,” Dr Jadhav noted. While the diagnosis can be daunting, medical experts highlight that heredity is not the only factor.

In fact, Dr Jadhav pointed out that 'less than 10 percent of factors are hereditary'. Other contributors include habitual smoking and alcoholism, lack of physical activity and low-fibre diets. "Nulliparity (condition in which a woman has never given birth), elderly first pregnancy, and hormonal replacement therapy," Dr Jadhav added.