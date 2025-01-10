Hina Khan recalls how a falooda became ‘turning point’ for her on the day of breast cancer diagnosis

Ever since Hina Khan revealed her struggle with breast cancer, she has been documenting her journey. Now, the actor has revealed that she was enjoying a dinner with her family when she got the test result which left her speechless. Also read: Hina Khan reveals working out even though she loses control of her legs, 'falls over due to numbness' In June 2024, Hina shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Hina recalls

During her appearance on the sets of India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer as a special guest, Hina recalled the night she learned about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis. The Sony TV’s show is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The dance reality show also features Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Remo D’Souza.

Looking back, Hina said, “The night I found out, my partner came home while I was having dinner. After I finished, he told me the results were positive, and a tear rolled down his cheek. It hit me hard; for 10 minutes, I was silent.”

She added, “Right before the diagnosis was shared, I had ordered falooda with my brother. When the bell rang for the delivery, it felt like ‘ghar mein meetha aaya hai’ (Something sweet has come). That falooda became a turning point for me. Instead of despair, I decided to stay positive. We ate the falooda together, and then we went to sleep.”

In the course of the treatment, Hina understood the importance of caregivers, as she puts it, “I realised caregivers go through more than us. I made sure the atmosphere at home was always positive. I never behaved like a patient and ensured I was my usual, lively self."

Hina also revealed that her surgery, which was expected to take 8 hours, extended to 15 hours. And the first thought after waking up was about her caregivers. "When they took me out of the OT, everyone was standing at the gate. I smiled at them, held their hand, and that smile changed everything,” Hina shared.

Hina diagnosed with cancer

In June 2024, Hina shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In her Instagram post, she stated, “Hello everyone, I want to address the recent rumours and share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.”

She further said, “I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time.” Since then, the actor has been documenting her treatment through posts and videos on social media.

Hina has featured in popular Hindi TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018-2019) and Naagin 5 (2020). Hina was last seen in the Gippy Grewal starrer Punjabi comedy film Shinda Shinda No Papa.