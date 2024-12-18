Hina Khan feels ‘nice and cute’ in striped dress and blazer look on dinner date. See pics

Hina Khan, who is fighting stage three breast cancer, went on a dinner date recently and shared pictures from her outing on Instagram. She shared the post with the caption, “It was all about Mirror selfies, good food, good vibes, good ambience, fortune cookies, a little dress up and don’t miss out on my heart-shaped drops in the end…Felt nice and cute. About last night (sic).” Hina Khan dressed up to go on a dinner date.

Hina Khan felt ‘nice and cute’ dressing up for her dinner date

The pictures show Hina Khan enjoying her meal at a restaurant. She even shared photos of the dishes she ate, a few selfies showing off the chic details of her date-night look, and mirror selfies. The actor also posted a picture of the fortune cookie she received during the dinner. The message inside it reads, “From a past misfortune, good luck will come to you. Lucky number: 5,8, 10, 20, 30, 42.” She added that she felt ‘nice and cute’ in her OOTD (outfit of the day). Let's decode what she wore.

More about Hina Khan's outfit

Hina chose a black and white stripe print dress for the outing. The ensemble features a square neckline, a bodycon silhouette, a midi hem length, and side slits. She wore a black blazer over the midi dress. The jacket features padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves with a pulled-back design, an open front, and a relaxed silhouette.

She paired the midi dress with black strappy block heels and gold jewels, including a twisted bracelet and heart-shaped earrings, which she loved. Lastly, glasses, rouge-tinted cheeks and pink lips rounded off the look.

Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis

On the health front, Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in July this year, where she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.” Recently, she shared an update with a photo where she was seen walking the hospital corridors while carrying her drainage bag.