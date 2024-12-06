‘Sherni’ Hina Khan takes ‘one step at a time’ to her recovery from breast cancer; shares pics from hospital

Hina Khan’s latest post on Instagram is all about strength and resilience. The actor, who was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, keeps sharing updates on her health and recovery on Instagram. A day back, Hina shared pictures of herself walking in a patient uniform through the hospital corridors, carrying her drainage bag. Also read | Hina Khan looks gorgeous in silver pantsuit on Bigg Boss 18 set; says 'chal raha hai' as paps ask about her health A day back, Hina shared a set of pictures of herself walking in her hospital uniform through the corridors of the hospital, carrying her drainage bag. (Instagram/@realhinakhan)

“Walking towards the brighter side thru these corridors of healing. One step at a time. Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude. Dua (sic),” read her caption. In no time, Hina’s Instagram post was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the post, Sunil Grover wrote, “Jaldi jaldi theek ho jao (Get well soon fast) (sic).” At the same time, Ankita Lokhande commented, “Lots of duas for u from the bottom of my heart. Always and forever (sic),” and added multiple heart emoticons. Sunita Rajwar commented, “This is how a power woman looks like (sic).” Arti Singh wrote, “Lionesss. Lots of dua for u. God is standing by your side taking step with you (sic).” Another user called her ‘Sherni’, and one wrote, “2025 is gonna be the best year for you.”

Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis:

On June 28, in a post, Hina shared her health update of being diagnosed with breast cancer. “Hello everyone. To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with All the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” she wrote. Also read | Hina Khan apologises to Masaba for ‘killing’ her saree with shoes she wore for ‘neuropathic pain’, fans say ‘you slayed’

A few days after sharing the update about her cancer diagnosis, Hina shared a video of herself chopping her hair to get through the recovery phase. “To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions,” read an excerpt of her caption. Also read | Hina Khan returns to hospital for breast cancer treatment after walking the ramp at fashion show

About Hina Khan:

Hina Khan is a well-known name in the Hindi film and television industry. She appeared in multiple reality shows, including Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her portrayal of Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in the television drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by her fans worldwide.