Hina Khan returns to hospital for breast cancer treatment after walking the ramp at fashion show

Television actor Hina Khan, who has been battling breast cancer for the last few months, was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Hina posted a photo from the hospital. (Also Read | Hina Khan reveals Mahima Chaudhry surprised her in hospital on first day of chemo session) Hina Khan underwent her first chemotherapy session recently.

In the picture, Hina's face wasn't visible. She posted a photo of her arm as she lay in a hospital bed under a blanket. The actor wrote, "Back to the grind. That day of the month. Dua (prayers) (palms up emoji)." She was hospitalised days after she walked the ramp at the Times Fashion Week in Ahmedabad.

A few days ago, taking to Instagram, she posted a video as she got ready for the event. She also interacted with several people there. She penned, "My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy’s strong Girl, Don’t be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems (Only Gratitude) Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it..."

She had added, "So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what’s within my control.. Rest, Leave it to Allah.. He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart. Thisss wasn’t easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina, DONT EVER STOP..About last night, Dressed as a Bride after ages...How do I look BTW?"

In June this year, Hina had shared that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. A part of her Instagram post read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer." She had added, "I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

The actor is known for starring in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina, who hails from Jammu, has also appeared in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss.