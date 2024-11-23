Hina Khan looks gorgeous in silver pantsuit on Bigg Boss 18 set; says 'chal raha hai' as paps ask about her health

Hina Khan was clicked by the paparazzi on the sets of Bigg Boss 18. The actor, who is fighting stage three breast cancer, chose a shimmering silver look for the occasion. She looked lovely in the ensemble and even shared a health update with the media. Hina Khan gets clicked outside Bigg Boss 18 set.

What did Hina Khan wear?

For her appearance on Bigg Boss 18, Hina chose a silver ensemble. The sparkly outfit features a blazer and pants set, championing the ‘no shirt underneath the blazer’ trend. While the sparkly satin jacket has a V-neckline, shawl lapels, pulled-back quarter-length sleeves, front button closures, a curved hem, and from pockets, the pants feature a flared silhouette and floor-grazing hem length.

Hina styled her shimmery silver OOTD (outfit of the day) with minimal accessories, including a dainty embellished body chain, a silver choker necklace, a matching swirl bracelet, studded rings, and pointed silver stilettos. With shimmering silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, berry-toned lip shade, rouge-tinted highlighted cheekbones, and darkened brows, she rounded off the glam.

Hina Khan says 'chal raha hai' as papas ask her about her health

When Hina arrived outside the Bigg Boss 18 set to greet the paparazzi, one of the paps asked her, 'Tabiyat kesi hai aapki (How's your health?)', to which Hina replied, “Chal raha hai, bas aap log apni dua mein yaad rakhein. Sab theek hai (It is going on; just remember me in your prayers. Everything is fine).”

Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 18

Meanwhile, Hina, who is known for her role in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her stint on Bigg Boss 11, had a special guest appearance on Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis

On the health front, Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in July this year, where she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.”