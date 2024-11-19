Monochrome mastery: How to rock bold, single-coloured outfits like a true fashionista

In a fashion landscape where trends are constantly evolving, monochrome outfits have not only stood the test of time but continue to thrive. This timeless trend remains a go-to for those seeking a style that's effortless, chic, and undeniably fashionable. The beauty of a single-colour palette lies in its simplicity, with no colour breaks or logos to disrupt the flow, the eye moves seamlessly across the ensemble, creating an aura of power and sophistication. (Also read: Grooms get ready for wedding season! Ditch boring kurtas and elevate your look with these 5 top fashion trends of 2024 ) Check out expert tips on achieving a stylish monochrome look.(Instagram)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, fashion expert and head of design at Liva, shared some trendy tips on how to ace the monochrome look by wearing bold single shades that exude confidence.

Choosing the right shade for your monochrome look

"To achieve a monochrome look, you need to begin by choosing the right shade. This shade should be one that suits your skin colour, the occasion, and also your personal style. Bold colours like crimson, emerald green, and royal blue, or even shades of grey or beige, really add depth without overpowering it. Try something that gives you a sense of power; remember, the beauty of monochromatic is that you are really committing to one colour, so choose one that resonates with you," says Nelson.

He added, "When styling a single-colour outfit, one can play with textures and fabrics that can add interest and depth. By using different textures within the same colour family, you can make each piece stand out without clashing. A sleek Liva blouse could create contrast in texture by pairing itself well with high-waisted, tailored wool trousers, both of them in a rich burgundy colour. Add some texture to your monotone by trying combinations such as leather and silk, linen and knit, or denim and viscose."

How to accessorise single-shade outfits

Accessories, according to Nelson, can make or break your monochrome look. While it's important to maintain colour unity, Nelson explains, "Sticking to one colour does not mean you have to match every accessory perfectly." He suggests incorporating metallic accents or subtle prints in the same shade to elevate the overall effect. For example, when wearing an all-black outfit, a belt with a silver buckle or minimalist jewellery in the same hue can add a touch of shine without disrupting the unity of the look.

Nelson also highlights that a true monochrome look doesn't have to be restricted to a single shade. "It can even be played with all the variations within the same colour family," he says. Chocolate, tan, and camel tones of brown, for example, can create a chic layered effect, adding sophistication and versatility to your ensemble without deviating from the monochromatic theme.

"Ultimately, the art of rocking a monochrome outfit is about embracing confidence. After all, the beauty in wearing monochrome lies in simplicity and boldness, qualities that, when combined, create an effortless classic look. So, wear it with pride, experiment with colours, and make monochrome your style statement," he concluded.