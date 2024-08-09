Hina Khan reveals working out even though she loses control of her legs, 'falls over due to numbness'

Actor Hina Khan is not willing to use her struggle with breast cancer as an excuse to skip her workout, even though her legs and feet are numb most of the time because of the chemo treatment amid ongoing breast cancer treatment. The actor said she will not let the fall define her, but her strength and willpower. Also read: Hina Khan shaves head amid cancer battle, shows the intense hairloss; celeb friends send their duas Hina Khan stepped out in the rain to go to the gym.

Hina’s not the one to look for an excuse

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself going to the gym in heavy rainfall. She posted the video with an inspiring message.

“What’s Your Excuse? Exercise or any kind of Physical Activity is vital for maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle. But it’s even more essential and effective when one’s going through a phase of illness. Working out regularly not only helps you feel stronger physically but it also gives sustenance to our Mental Health. And keeping a Healthy Mind is obviously unavoidable,” she wrote.

Hina added, “In the course of my chemo treatment I face severe Neuropathic Pain which makes my legs and feet numb most of the times, sometimes while Working out I loose control of my legs and fall over due to the numbness..But I only focus on Getting Back Up. I won’t let the Fall define me .. I will be defined by the strength I show to get up each time. Each time when it feels like I can’t get up and go do the Work, I push harder. Coz what else have I got other than my strength, my spirit and my Willpower.. So, what’s your excuse?”

She wrapped up her post with hashtags: #ScarredNotScared, #DaddysStrongGirl, #AWindowToMyJourney, #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp and #OneDayAtATime.

Fans shower her with love

Her well-wishers were amazed to see her dedication, and sent in love through comments on the post. “Amazing,” wrote one user, while another mentioned, “Nice”. “Strongest Sherkhan More power to you,” shared one user. One commented, “Your smile melts my heart… strongest”. “Respect to Hina Khan,” shared one user.

Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis

In June, Hina had shared about her health with an Instagram post. The post read, “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.” She also requested her well wishers to send their love and prayers.

Hina is known for her work in the popular Hindi television series - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also emerged as the runner-up in the reality shows - Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.