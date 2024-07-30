Hina Khan's fans say she looks beautiful with or without hair as she shares new video amid cancer battle

Television actor Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and recently underwent surgery, shared a new video on her Instagram account. The actor talked about prioritizing her skincare amid pigmentation. However, fans noticed how Hina had cut her hair and was sporting a black cap. In the comments, fans called the actor brave and beautiful, while wishing for a speedy recovery. (Also read: Hina Khan undergoes breast cancer surgery, says she is ‘still in pain’; shares handwritten note from hospital staff) Hina Khan in the new video, where she wore a black hat.

Hina took to her Instagram and spoke directly to her fans in a new video post. She wore a white t-shirt and covered her head with a black cap. She shared that she is here to answer all fan questions about her skincare and diet, and talked about cleansing her skin, and using serum. She shared that no matter how hard the battle is she is keen to focus on things that keep her going.

Fan reactions

In the comments section, a fan wrote, “She looks pretty with and without hair.” A fan also said, “Hats off to you wishing you a speedy recovery and lots of love.” A comment read, “We can clearly see what the thing is. Let's not ask her anything and just pray for her quick recovery.” A second fan commented, “Strongest woman! Get well soon.”

More details

Hina had shared the news about her diagnosis in June in an Instagram post. The actor has kept her followers updated on her treatment and chemotherapy. Earlier this month, the actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared several pictures after undergoing surgery, as she lay in the hospital bed. She also shared a note given by the hospital staff wishing her a speedy recovery.

Earlier, she cut her hair short after the first chemotherapy session and said she is giving herself every chance to "win this battle". The 36-year-old, best known for her role in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared the video on her Instagram where her mother is seen weeping as the actor chops off her hair.

“I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realised my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself,” Hina said in the video.