Hina Khan undergoes breast cancer surgery, says she is ‘still in pain’; shares handwritten note from hospital staff

Television actor Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, has undergone surgery. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hina shared several pictures as she lay in the hospital bed. The actor is currently undergoing treatment and also balancing her work. (Also Read | Hina Khan gets back to work after breast cancer diagnosis, wears wig for her 'first assignment': The show must go on) Hina Khan shared several photos on Instagram.

Hina shares her pic, pens note

In the first picture, Hina lay on the hospital bed. She gave a partial view of herself next to the window in her room. She wrote, "Just another day dua (pray) (palms up together emoji)." Hina also said in a note, "Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it? Still in pain. The person says, 'I'm fine'. Still in pain (mending heart emoji)."

Hina posts hospital staff's get well soon note

The actor also posted a note given to her by hospital staff. It read, "Dear Hena Khan. I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I am so glad you are on the way to making a full recovery... (heart symbol). Wishing you a quick and full recovery. Hope you feel better very soon. Get well soon." Sharing the note, Hina wrote, "Love and more love (red heart emoji). This keeps me going.. From housekeeping department @kokilabenhospital (folded hands emoji)."

Hina is balancing work, treatment

Hina had shared the news about her diagnosis in June in an Instagram post. The actor has kept her followers updated on her treatment and chemotherapy. In a video on Monday, the actor was seen getting ready for her first work assignment, post the diagnosis, for which she wore a wig.

Hina shared a video recently from work

"My first work assignment after my diagnosis.. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it," she wrote in the caption.

The actor said it was important to normalise working if one had the strength and energy. "And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease. Remember, it’s your story; it’s your life. You decide what to make of it. Don’t give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion—if you don’t know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing.”

She became popular in the television industry after playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also starred in films including Hacked and Shinda Shinda No Papa.