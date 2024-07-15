Hina Khan gets back to work after breast cancer diagnosis, wears wig for her 'first assignment': The show must go on

Hina Khan is battling stage 3 breast cancer, but she is not letting it hamper her spirit. As her treatment goes on, she is back to work, and said that it is time to normalise it. Also read: Hina Khan embraces her cancer scars: They are the first sign of the progress I deserve Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis on Instagram last month.

Back to work

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting back to work, and how her team was trying to hide the scars. She is seen wearing a wig, and said in the video, “The show must go on”.

“My first work assignment after my diagnosis… Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it,” she wrote along with the video.

In her lengthy note, Hina added, “I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective”.

Step to normalise it

Here, Hina mentions that she is undergoing her treatment, but that doesn’t mean she is always in the hospital.

“FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out thr, Let’s NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY,” she said, adding, “And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, Remember, it’s your story; it’s your life”.

“You decide what to make of it. Don’t give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion—if you don’t know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing. ACCEPT, EMBRACE and NORMALISE IT,” she ended the note.

With the post, she used hashtags: #ScarredNotScared, #AWindowToMyJourney, #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesU, #DaddysStrongGirl and #OneDayAtATime.

Hina's cancer diagnosis

Last month, Hina, who is known for her roles on TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She shared that she has started treatment, is 'doing well' and is 'fully committed' to overcoming the disease.

“Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Hina wrote on Instagram.

“I kindly ask for your respect and previously during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” she added.