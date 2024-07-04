Hina Khan's mom weeps as actor cuts her hair short amid breast cancer treatment: Video

Actor Hina Khan, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, has shared a new video of herself, cutting her hair short. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hina posted the clip in which her mom was also heard wailing. Though emotional, Hina kept a smile on her face throughout the video. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Hina Khan a ‘warrior’ after cancer diagnosis, check out her response) Hina Khan shared a new video on Instagram.

Hina cuts her hair very short

The video started with Hina sitting in front of the mirror as her friend braided her hair. Next to the actor, her mom sat on the bed. She was heard crying as Hina consoled her and extended her hand. The actor said, "Ro nahi (Don't cry) please mumma. It's just hair, mumma. Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho (It's hair, don't you cut it)?" When her mother couldn't stop crying, Hina said, "Bas. Aapki tabiyat kharab hojayegi (Stop. You will fall ill)."

Hina pens a long note

Hina cut the first pigtail of her hair and her friend snipped off the rest of her hair. In the video, Hina was seen with short hair. After her final look, her mother came in and hugged her. Hina also kissed her on the cheeks. Smiling, Hina said, "Not bad. I feel liberated." Sharing the video, Hina wrote, "You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions."

Hina says she is choosing to win

"To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win," she added.

Hina wrote she chose to cut her hair before it ‘starts falling off’

"I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself. Aur haan (Also).. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole," she continued.

Hina asks her fans to pray for her

"I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it…May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious. Plz Pray Pray Pray for me," Hina concluded.

Hina was diagnosed with cancer in June

A few days ago, Hina shared a video of her visiting a hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. In the video, Hina posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet and received an award at an event. Then, she was seen in the hospital for her chemo. Hina, on June 28, confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.