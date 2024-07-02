Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Hina Khan a ‘warrior’ after cancer diagnosis, check out her response

Hina Khan revealed she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer a few days ago. The actor confirmed the news in an Instagram post dedicated to her fans and loved ones. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu extended her support and called her a ‘warrior’. Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared her post. Hina also replied back, thanking her for the wishes while calling her an ‘absolute star.’ (Also read: Hina Khan opens up about breast cancer journey and 'tough battle': May be scarred but must not be scared) Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Hina Khan a warrior.

What Samantha said about Hina

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared the latest reel of Hina, where she had shared how she chose to attend an awards ceremony despite knowing about her cancer diagnosis. Hina wrote, “I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up.” Samantha tagged Hina and wrote in the caption, “Praying for you." She also added the hashtag warrior.

Hina Khan responded to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's message via Instagram Stories.

Hina's response

Hina responded to Samantha's message by re-sharing on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Takes one to know one... I know you're an absolute star.. and the way you've handled all that life threw at you... is beyond amazing.. Lots of love and blessings (red heart emoticon).” For the unversed, Samantha revealed in 2022 that she has been diagnosed with myositis.

Hina who is known for her roles on TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer on last Friday. She shared that she has started treatment, is 'doing well' and is 'fully committed' to overcoming the disease.