Hina Khan opens up about breast cancer journey and 'tough battle': May be scarred but must not be scared

A couple of days after revealing she is battling stage 3 breast cancer, TV actor Hina Khan shared a message for 'all the courageous women and men who are fighting' cancer. She took to Instagram Stories and said that she hopes her ‘journey can be courageous and motivating’ for others. Also read | Hina Khan diagnosed with breast cancer: Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor and other celebrities send supportive messages Hina Khan revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May-end.

'I wish my journey can be courageous'

Hina's wrote, "A window to my journey.. This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle.. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED." The actor also added the song Bandeya Rey Bandeya sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur to her Instagram Stories.

‘This too shall pass’

She had recently reacted to the support from fans and celebs by saying that this phase will pass. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, she wrote a note that read, "This too shall pass," and added a smile and heart emoji to show her appreciation for the love and support she has received.

Hina's health update

The actor, known for her roles on TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, on Friday announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She shared that she has started treatment and is 'doing well' and is 'fully committed' to overcoming the disease.

Taking to Instagram, Hina said in her statement, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

She added, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love."