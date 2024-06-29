Cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry reacts to Hina Khan's diagnosis of stage three breast cancer: 'You are a fighter'

‘I will be there holding your hand right through this’

Mahima commented on Hina's post, “Sending you all my love and strength, you're my brave one Hina. You are a fighter and I know you will be just fine! You have millions of people wishing the best for you and I will be there holding your hand right through this."

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer

Despite the challenging diagnosis, the actor assured fans in her recent Instagram post that she is doing well. "Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer," she wrote.

'My treatment has already begun'

Hina continued, "I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey."

Many celebs wished the actor a speedy recovery. "I truly believe in your ability to overcome this challenge.. Stay strong and keep believing in your resilience Hina... Sending lots of love," actor Jennifer Winget wrote.

Producer Guneet Monga said, "Sab Achha hoga (all will be ok)... You will be fine and healthy. All our prayers and love are with you. God bless." Actor Shehnaaz Gil commented on Hina's post, "You are very strong Hina! Take care… You will come out of this like a fighter. Sending you strength and love!"