Hina Khan diagnosed with breast cancer: Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor and other celebrities send supportive messages

Mouni Roy sends support to Hina Khan

Sunil commented on Hina's post and wrote, “You will be fine. Wishes and love (heart emoji).” Shehnaaz Gill captioned her comment as, “You are very strong Hina! Take care… You will come out of this like a fighter. Sending you strength and love!” Jennifer Winget wrote, “I truly believe in your ability to overcome this challenge..stay strong and keep believing in your resilience Hina..sending lots of love. (heart emoji).” Mouni Roy, expressing her disbelief wrote, “As unbelievable as this is, I know you ll fight it and come out stronger. You are one of the strongest person I know. Praying for your recovery earnestly. All my love (smiling and heart-shaped hands emoji).”

Karishma Tanna praises Hina Khan's courage

Karishma Tanna lauded her as a courageous woman and commented, “You are a strong girl. And you will come out stronger . I know it (folded hands and muscles emojis) Sending you all the loves and luck and prayers (heart emoji) God bless you.” Kavita Kaushik captioned her comment as, “Cancer should be very scared... it chose the wrong address, if anyone can kick it's ass and emerge beautifully, it's you Hina . Sending you and the family strength in abundance (heart emoji).” Ekta Kapoor also wrote, “Lots of love hina.” While expressing her optimism, Guneet Monga commented, “Sab acha hoga (everything will be fine, adding heart and stars emojis) you will be fine and healthy. All our prayers and love are with you. God bless (three hearts emojis).”

In her Instagram post, Hina revealed that her treatment has already started and she is determined to overcome her health condition. She requested for privacy as well as supportive suggestions and blessings for her speedy recovery.

Hina Khan's television career

Hina auditioned for Indian Idol as a contestant in 2008. She made her acting debut with the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2008-2016). She was also the first runner-up in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina played the role of Komolika Chaubey Basu in the remake of the Hindi television show - Kasautii Zindagii Kay.