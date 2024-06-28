Hina Khan to Tahira Kashyap: 5 Bollywood actors who have fought and survived breast cancer

On Friday, actor Hina Khan sent her fans into shock and surprise by sharing that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As her fans send her good wishes, we take a look at several other celebrities who have fought the breast cancer battle bravely, and survived it. (Also read: Hina Khan reveals stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis: Doctor explains what happens at this stage, warning sign to note) On Friday, actor Hina Khan shared that her treatment has already begun.

Hina Khan

On Friday, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share the news of her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. An excerpt from her note read, "To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer". It added that her treatment has already started, and she is determined to overcome the disease.

Tahira Kashyap

Back in 2018, director Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She didn't hide her diagnosis, instead documented the journey to inspire other women around the world. She completed her treatment in January 2019. She also posted pictures of herself going bald, and the scars on her body, stressing that it is nothing to be ashamed of. Since then, she has recommended early detection of breast cancer.

Mahima Chaudhry

In 2022, actor Mahima Chaudhry, known for films such as Pardes, Dhadkan and Lajja, revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and treatment is complete. She shared the news through an emotional video which was posted by actor Anupam Kher. Mahima shares that it was detected in her annual health checkup. She had to undergo chemotherapy and regular checkups but as of now she is cancer free and has already resumed work.

Mumtaz

Actor Mumtaz, aka Mumtaz Askari Madhvani, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, when she was 54 years old. The actor was able to fight against breast cancer after six chemotherapies and 35 radiation treatments. After completion of her treatment, she follows a strict regime to bounce back to her pre-cancer healthy state. She has been an advocate for breast cancer survivors since then.

Chhavi Mittal

In April 2022, Chhavi Mittal revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery and later declared herself cancer-free. All through her diagnosis, she documented her recovery journey on social media and turned inspiration for many. She is now an awareness crusader, asking women to go for early screening and annual follow-ups regardless of their age.