Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's duplicate shot instead of him for famous Pardes song Yeh Dil Deewana?

Shah Rukh Khan's Pardes was released in 1997. The film was directed by Subhash Ghai, who revealed in an old interview that a part of film's hit song Yeh Dil Deewana was shot by SRK's duplicate. Subhash said that at that time, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan was pregnant and hence Shah Rukh had to leave midway.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Pardes also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Apurva Agnihotri, Alok Nath, Amrish Puri and Himani Shivpuri. In 1998, the film was remade in Telugu as Pelli Kanuka and starred Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi and Banumathi Ramakrishna.

In an 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Subhash talked about the making of Yeh Dil Deewana song and said, “We made the music in two days. I called Sonu Nigam and we got a small studio in Andheri. I called Sonu there and said that he has to sing the song so loudly like he is striking a hammer," Ghai said. We kept this song for the last. We had two days left. Shah Rukh Khan was cooperative throughout the movie but towards the end, he had to leave two days before because I think Gauri was probably pregnant. He said that he needs to go to Delhi and cannot extend for another 2-3 days.”

Subhash said that they first shot in LA and the next day Shah Rukh Khan had to leave. “I asked him to come at 7 in the morning and the car was ready and I asked him to just give three close up shots. I picturised the song in 2 hours that morning. If you see the song has various locations and not just one. All the longshots of the car were taken with Shah Rukh’s duplicate. Shah Rukh had only given closeups,” Subhash said.

