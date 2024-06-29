Hina Khan reacts to the love and support following breast cancer diagnosis: ‘This too shall pass’

Actor Hina Khan has been getting support from fans and celebs ever since she said she was battling stage 3 breast cancer. Now, the actor has reacted to the outpour by expressing that this phase will pass. Also read: Hina Khan diagnosed with breast cancer: Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor and other celebrities send supportive messages Hina Khan got popular after starring in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Will to overcome

Just a day after sharing her health update, Hina Khan posted on Instagram Stories, and wrote a note that read, "This too shall pass." She posted the note with a smile and heart emoji, as a seeming signal to the love and support that she has gotten after sharing her health battle.

Showing her determination to overcome, Hina shared the post along with a song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the Ranbir Kapoor film, Sanju.

Her Insta story.

Fight against cancer

On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. She assured all that she is “doing well”, and asked her fans to send in their good wishes.

“Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Hina wrote.

“I kindly ask for your respect and previously during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” she added.

Many celebs wished the actor a speedy recovery. "I truly believe in your ability to overcome this challenge.. Stay strong and keep believing in your resilience Hina... Sending lots of love," actor Jennifer Winget wrote.

Producer Guneet Monga said, "Sab Achha hoga (all will be ok)... You will be fine and healthy. All our prayers and love are with you. God bless." Actor Shehnaaz Gill commented on Hina's post, "You are very strong Hina! Take care… You will come out of this like a fighter. Sending you strength and love!" Karishma Tanna lauded her as a courageous woman and commented, “You are a strong girl. And you will come out stronger . I know it (folded hands and muscles emojis) Sending you all the loves and luck and prayers (heart emoji) God bless you.”