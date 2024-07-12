Hina Khan pens gratitude note for fans: Some went to dargahs, some kept vrats

Actor Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer, has penned a long gratitude note for her fans and well-wishers. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Hina shared that many of her fans "went to Dargahs, kept Rozas as well as Vrats" for her wellbeing. The actor said she is touched by people's love and kindness. (Also Read | Hina Khan embraces her cancer scars: They are the first sign of the progress I deserve) Hina Khan shared notes on Instagram.

Hina wrote, "Hey everyone, Firstly, I'm so lucky to have received so much love from all of you, and honestly, I have no idea what I did to deserve it. Your kindness truly makes my heart overflow with emotions. From the entertainment business to journalists, sports stars to teachers, corporate folks to doctors, homemakers — people from all walks of life have reached out to me with so much love and blessings. Most of you don't even know me personally, many didn't know who I was, and yet you reached out."

She added, "My WhatsApp and Instagram DMs are flooded with messages, God, sooo much love (folded hands emoji) I'm trying my best to reply back to each one of you, whenever I get time, but it seems difficult and might take long. The support I've received from those who've been on this journey before me is beyond incredible and deeply touching. How can I ever repay the kindness, grace, support, and love from all you amazing fans and supporters."

The actor continued, "I'm incredibly grateful and humbled, and I want each one of you to know how much I appreciate you.. You are the blessings I count with folded hands (folded hands emoji) and I sincerely hope everyone receives such kindness and love in their tough times. I promise to pay it forward and be just as kind and helpful to others when they need it. Let's keep this cycle of hope going strong."

Hina also added, "To all my amazing, wonderful fans—seriously, I can't thank you enough. From all corners of the world, your love and support has been incredible. I'm filled with so much gratitude for all the little things you're doing for me, like praying for my well-being, holding on to hope, and sending such heartfelt messages and flowers everyday."

She further said, "Some went to Dargahs and have kept Rozas for me. Some kept Vrats for my wellbeing and have taken Mamas. Sent me zamzam,..did Havans and Pooja, You've been going to your places of worship, praying for me, and even sending me videos and pictures from these special moments. Some of you have even gone to the biggest temples and dargah's in the country for me. Those heart touching videos ufffff — whr you've cried your heart out for my sake and for my suffering is beyond comprehension."

"I really can't put into words how much this means to me. From the millions of fans all across the globe, that I call my extended family, I have zillions praying for me. That is exceptional. That is life-changing. You have my heart forever. Lots of love to all of you! Hina," concluded the note.

Earlier this month, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actor shared that she has started treatment and is "doing well" and "fully committed" to overcoming the disease.