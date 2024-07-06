Hina Khan embraces her cancer scars: They are the first sign of the progress I deserve

Actor Hina Khan is battling breast cancer, and she is not letting it bog her down. The actor is embracing the scars with love, as she feels they reflect her journey towards getting better. Also read: Hina Khan's mom weeps as actor cuts her hair short amid breast cancer treatment: Video Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis on Instagram last month.

On Saturday, the actor took to social media to post some selfies of herself post workout.

Her Insta post

On Saturday, Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of selfies of herself in a pink top. She paired the pictures with Kishore Kumar’s popular song, Ruk Jaana Nahin. She wrote an empowering message with the post.

“What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine , I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve,” she shared.

The actor added, “The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too. #SacrredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl”.

Hina gets support

Her post on Instagram is getting all the love and support from her industry friends and fans.

“U are a fighter Hina … this too shall pass,” wrote Mona Singh, while Juhi Parmar shared, “Love”. Producer Guneet Monga, Arjun Bijlani, Asees Kaur, and Aashka Goradia shared their support in Hina’s journey by dropping heart emojis.

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

Last month, Hina, who is known for her roles on TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She shared that she has started treatment, is 'doing well' and is 'fully committed' to overcoming the disease.

“Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Hina wrote on Instagram.

“I kindly ask for your respect and previously during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” she added.