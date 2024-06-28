Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer: Preventive measures and symptoms to look out for

Actor Hina Khan left her fans shocked and devastated on Friday, June 28 when she shared news of her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. An excerpt from her note read, "To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer". The note went on to assert how Hina was absolutely determined to overcome the disease. Needless to say, the comments section of the saddening announcement soon stood flooded with messages from fans and industry peers voicing concern and support. The news of Hina's diagnosis once again draws attention to breast cancer and what one can do to enable early detection or better yet, prevent it. Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

What are the signs and symptoms to consistently look out for?

As per an American Cancer Society report, the most obvious sign to look out for is a lump or mass in your breast. A hard mass with irregular edges is the more common symptom of breast cancer though some cancers can also result in tender and painful lumps. That being said, a lump is not the only sign of breast cancer. Even if you do not feel a lump, the report goes on to list the following symptoms which must be taken seriously: swelling of all or part of a breast, skin dimpling, breast or nipple pain, nipple turning inwards, red, dry, flaking, or thickened nipple and/or breast skin and nipple discharge. Additionally, swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collar bone can indicate the spreading of the cancer even before a tumour in the breast can be properly felt.

It is also worth noting that all lumps are not cancerous. Regardless, any changes in your breast must receive a medical opinion.

What can you do to prevent breast cancer?

To begin with, one must be well acquainted with how their breasts look and feel so as to be able to detect any abnormalities in this regard. As per the aforementioned report, regularly going in for breast cancer screening tests is incredibly important as mammograms are not fool proof when it comes to detection.

A few preventive measures when it comes to making lifestyle changes, as listed by the Mayo Clinic, can also be made. These include limiting alcohol intake, abstaining from smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, enjoying an active lifestyle, breastfeeding if you're a mother, and keeping hormone therapy post menopause to a minimum. If your family has a history of cancer, consider genetic consulting to get ahead of a potential diagnosis in the future.

We wish Hina a thorough recovery.