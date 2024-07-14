Hina Khan shares pictures from the day her mother learnt of her cancer diagnosis: ‘She found a way to hold me…’

Hina Khan has been meticulously documenting her journey of battling cancer. The actor has now shared pictures with her mother from the day she learnt of her cancer diagnosis. (Also Read – Hina Khan pens gratitude note for fans: Some went to dargahs, some kept vrats) Hina Khan shares pictures with her mom from the day she learnt of her cancer diagnosis

Hina shares pictures with mother

Hina took to her Instagram handle on Saturday evening and shared four pictures with her mother. She wore a lavender t-shirt and white shorts, with her hair tied behind her head. Her mother was seen in a pink salwar suit, with her head covered by the dupatta. Her mother embraced Hina and comforted her as Hina rested in her arms. The two look like they've shed a tear together.

Hina captioned the post, “A mother’s heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children. This was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain. A Superpower in which Mothers excel always. Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength.” Instagram users left red heart and teary-eyed emojis along with good wishes in the comment section.

Hina's mother weeps

Hina, who recently shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans, cut her hair short after the first chemotherapy session and said she is giving herself every chance to "win this battle". The 36-year-old, best known for her role in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared the video on her Instagram where her mother is seen weeping as the actor chops off her hair.

“I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realised my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself,” Hina said in the video.