Hina Khan shaves head amid cancer battle, shows the intense hairloss; celeb friends send their duas

Television actor Hina Khan has posted an emotional video on Instagram, sharing her decision to shave off her hair, as she undergoes chemotherapy. Hina Khan was recently diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and has been sharing her journey on social media. This new update comes a month after she chopped off her lustrous tresses and went for a short pixie haircut to cope with hair loss linked to chemotherapy. (Also read: Hina Khan's fans say she looks beautiful with or without hair as she shares new video amid cancer battle) Hina Khan recently revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Hina Khan's video

In the heartfelt video, the Big Boss runner-up shares a note saying, “I loved wearing my hair so short which I probably wouldn’t have done ever. Although I could not enjoy the Short-Hair-Phase long enough, it did look cool.” She wishes to continue wearing her pixie look after her hair grows back.

Following clips showing her intense hairfall on clothing and pillows, the actor goes on to give a strong, positive message about how she has chosen to deal with her illness. “You can win this only if you embrace yourself, accept it, and I choose to accept my battle scars,” she says, “because I believe ki if you embrace yourself, you’re one step closer to your healing.”

Reclaim control

She wants to take charge of what she has under her control, in order to prioritise her mental health. “Mujhe uss process se nahi guzarna hai jaha par (I don’t want to go through that process where) every time I put my hand in my hair and a bunch of hair falls.” Even though cancer involves an immense amount of physical pain, which is inevitable, Hina has chosen to focus on keeping herself mentally strong and getting rid of as much stress as she has control over. This will make it easier to deal with the physical pain.

The Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alum reached out to all the people, especially women, who are going through a similar situation, with an uplifting message. She advises them to “just simply buzz it off” before the hair loss starts since it is a very stressful and depressing process to endure. She also added, “Embrace this new version of yourself. Embrace this new truth, this new journey, with every breath, every cell, every single time in every way possible.” During this difficult time, after totally rocking her pixie hairstyle, she promises to carry her bald look proudly.

Alongside her battle with cancer, Hina is working on several music videos and OTT projects. Her positive outlook towards dealing with this difficult phase in her life is a truly inspiring story and recognizes the struggles of all those inflicted with the terrible illness.

Juhi Parmar commented on Hina's post, “Hina you are an epitome of strength. May God hold you tight and you come out of it with flying colours. Your strength is beyond commendable. Big hug to you.. Heal.. love.. prayers.” Rubina Dilaik and Mouni Roy sent her duas and love.