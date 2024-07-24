Hina Khan calls BF Rocky Jaiswal her strength; Karan Kundrra hails her as a ‘strong woman’ amid cancer battle

As an actor, Hina Khan never fails to win hearts. But when she participated in reality shows such as Rohit Shetty's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11, fans were introduced to the real Hina. She is strong, independent and smiles even while crossing the biggest hurdles in life. That’s exactly what the actor is doing right now as she battles cancer. A month ago, Hina shared that she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Her mother has been her pillar of support through it all, while Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is her strength. Sharing her appreciation for the same, Hina has now shared a sweet post for her beau. Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal and Karan Kundrra

Hina's post for boyfriend Rocky

Along with a picture where they are twinning in black, Hina shared, “@rockyj1 You are the best❤️ May Allah bless you hamesha My strength 🥺❤️‍🩹🧿.” While Rocky along with Hina’s mother and fans have been praying for her speedy recovery, several celebs have also extended their support. In a recent chat with the paparazzi, actor Karan Kundrra hailed Hina as a very strong woman. The Tera Kya Hoga Lovely star shared, “My prayers are always with her. From the day I got to know about it. I think she’s a very strong woman. My heart is, you know..”

Karan went on to share, “Me and Teju (Tejasswi Prakash, actor and girlfriend) were talking about it. I think she’s a very strong person and she’s come out absolutely, she’ll come out winning. And that’s all I have to say. Our heart goes out for her.” Well, Hina is incredibly strong. She is also an inspiration to her millions of fans. Just like Karan and Tejasswi, her fans also know for sure that she will come out as a fighter. We wish her all the love and strength in the world.