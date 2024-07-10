Priyank Sharma reacts to his friend Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis: She is a sherni, will fight through it

Actor Priyank Sharma, known for his stint alongside Hina Khan as a co-contestant in Bigg Boss season 11, has been a close friend of hers ever since. Following Khan’s recent revelation about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis, Sharma tells us he’s in touch with her while expressing his heartfelt concern. Sharma tells us, “This is extremely sad what has happened. I was speechless when I got to know. I didn’t know how to react to this,” adding that even he got to know about the Khan’s health condition through social media. “I was shooting in another city toh mai kaafi months se mil nahi paaya tha Hina se, but I was still in touch with her. It doesn’t matter mujhe kahan se pata chala, all that matters is that my friend gets well really soon. All that matters is that she should be fine.” Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan

Sharma, who has collaborated with Khan on a music video titled Raanjhana, expresses his admiration for her resilience and calls her a “fighter”. “My fingers are crossed. She will come back soon. I have seen Hina fighting the strongest battles in life right in front of me, and I am sure this one will also be one of the things where she comes out victorious,” says the 30-year-old.

“She is the strongest person I know, vo darrti rahi hain kisi bhi cheez se. She can conquer every battle. I hope she gets well very soon. Uske fans usko sherni bilkul sahi bolte hain kyunki woh hain. It has been 6-7 years since our Bigg Boss season happened, I have seen her going through a lot of things. She is going to come out of this as well,” he further adds.

Khan has been dating her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal since 2014, and Sharma tells us that he used to hang out and has been in touch with both of them. Sharma also reveals that Jaiswal and Khan’s mom, both have been her “pillars of strength”. “They are with her and I am always there for her as her friend,” he ends.

On June 28, actor Hina Khan, known for playing the iconic role of Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, disclosed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer. In a deeply personal statement, she addressed her health condition, reassuring her fans she was doing well despite the diagnosis. “I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcome this disease,” Khan wrote in her statement while asking for privacy. Following her announcement, the actor has been overwhelmed with an outpouring of support from both her close circle and her fans.