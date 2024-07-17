‘Love lapata chalu hai’: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have not broken up, confirms Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia

Every year we see many bonds being made in the Bigg Boss house. Some break by the end of the season, whereas only a few survive in the real world after Salman Khan’s reality show. Fans had really high expectations from Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love story, which began brewing in Bigg Boss 15. For two long years after the show ended, TejRan were inseparable. However, rumours of trouble in paradise began doing the rounds last month, out of the blue. These reports finally came to an end when Karan and Tejasswi shared pictures of their London holiday on social media for fans. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash with Rajiv Adatia

However, there were still some internet users who were convinced that Tejasswi and Karan had split up and accused them of faking a happy relationship for social media. Well, Karan and Tejasswi’s close friend Rajiv Adatia, who had a front-row seat to their budding romance in Bigg Boss 15 as a co-contestant, has now shared confirmation about their ‘love lapata’. For those who are wondering where they heard this term before, it was invented by Bigg Boss queen Rakhi Sawant. In a chat that has now gone viral, Rajiv shared that he had no idea about TejRan’s break-up rumours. In fact, he was shocked when his post with the couple from London took the internet by storm.

He went on to clarify that Tejasswi and Karan are still very much in love, just like they were in the Bigg Boss house. Rajiv added that the couple should begin a ‘love school’ of their own because their ‘love lapata’ is never-ending. Well, this will definitely provide some relief to TejRan fans who were heartbroken on hearing about the couple’s rumoured split. Celebrating the news in the comment section below, one fan gushed, “Yeah love school start kardo 😂 ❤️ #tejran always together”, while another social media user shared, “Obviously they are so in love 🥰 I hope they gets married soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Well, now that break-up rumours have come to an end, Tejasswi and Karan’s fans are back to their favourite question: shaadi kab hai?