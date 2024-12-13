Hina Khan reacts to featuring in Google's top 10 most searched actors list: ‘Not something to be proud of’

Actor Hina Khan has reacted after her name featured in the list of Google's top 10 most searched actors in the world in 2024. Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina re-shared a post by a publication in which a photo showed Hina alongside Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur. (Also Read | Hina Khan shares warm post for Salman Khan after Bigg Boss 18 visit: ‘Asked about every little detail of my treatment’) Hina Khan spoke about herself in a new post.

Hina on featuring in Google's list

The words read, "Google's 2024 global trends. These Indian actors are among the top 10 most searched actors in the world." While re-posting, Hina wrote, "I see a lot of people putting up stories and congratulating me on this new development, but honestly, for me, it's neither an achievement nor something to be proud of."

Hina isn't happy about it

"I wish and pray that no one should be Googled because of their diagnosis or any health-related hardships. I have always appreciated people's genuine regard and respect for my journey. In these testing times, I would rather be Googled or known or acknowledged for my work and my accomplishments...just like I have been before and during my diagnosis," she added.

Hina re-shared a post on Instagram Stories.

Hina had announced about her cancer earlier this year

Earlier this year, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Taking to Instagram, she had said, "I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well...I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings."

About Hina

Currently, Hina is undergoing treatment. She regularly gives fans updates on her health. Recently, Hina shared a bunch of photos of herself on Instagram. She wrote, “The last 15-20 days have been the toughest for me in this journey both Physically and Mentally. The Scars Did Come and I gave my All to face them without being Scared.”

"After all , how can I give in to the unimaginable physical limitations and psychological trauma I had to go through.. I FOUGHT it, and I still am..To get through all the Pain n much much more , I have to find the balance to continue the cycle of Positively with deliberate Smiles in the hopes that real Joy would naturally Follow. And it did," she added.

The actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also known for her negative character, Komolika, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.