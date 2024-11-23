Hina Khan shares warm post for Salman Khan after Bigg Boss 18 visit: ‘Asked about every little detail of my treatment’

Hina praises Salman Khan

After returning from the shoot, Hina shared a bunch of pictures with Salman and thanked him for the time and advice he gave her. “I always find something to take back from my meetings with the most humble and kind @beingsalmankhan This time though it was different.. The Effort he made to meet me after his Long n Tiring day of shoot, standing all day doing what he does.. really touched my heart Salman.. He called me and Sat me Down for close to an hour, asked about every little detail of my Treatment and the way he tried to boost my confidence was unlike anything. He not only shared his experiences and knowledge he also made sure I leave a ‘More Confident Person’ than before, he assured me that I will be fine,” she wrote.

She added, “The point is, he didn’t need to do all this .. but he did..being who he is .. how busy he is .. how swamped with Work he is .. he still managed to extend his support Personally. It’s not just a hearty support for me .. it’s also a lesson. And I shall never forget it. Thank you for being you Salman.. my highest of Regards for you , Always.. Watch us this Weekend Ka Vaar only on @colorstv.”

Fans of the actors loved the bond they share. “Welcome back queen. My absolute symbol of resilience,” read a comment on Hina's post. Another wrote, “Wish more people saw this side of him. He really is one of a kind 🙌🔥Haters gonna hate for whatever reason, but you don’t get to where he’s gotten without being brave, being humble and having a good heart with good intentions which comes with having faith.”

Bigg Boss' Sher Khan

In a promo from the upcoming episode, Salman calls Hina and fighter and tells her that she will be okay, ‘1000%’.

Earlier, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Taking to Instagram, she said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."